Barbara A. Cirincione, 86, formerly of Manchester and Holderness, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Taylor Home.
Barbara was born on August 27, 1933 in Haverhill, MA the daughter of Roland and Francis (Brown) Potter. Barbara proudly served in the United States Navy nurse. She retired from Elliot Hospital as an APRN.
Barbara loved to garden and read. She was always willing to volunteer and help those in need. She was especially proud to serve as the parish nurse at her local church for many years. Barbara also was a camp nurse for the American Diabetes Association - Camp Carefree in New Durham for many years. Referred to as the "Puzzle Master" by many, Barbara had a knack for completing jig-saw puzzles. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and would spoil her grandchildren quite often.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Crowell and Rachel Cirincione; and two grandchildren; Alex Crowell and Sara Crowell. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Cirincione.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:00am at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish the family suggest memorial contributions in Barbara's name be made to American Diabetes Association - Camp Carefree, 154 Lions Camp Pride Way, New Durham, NH 03855.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2020