Barbara A. Goudreau
1936 - 2020
Barbara A. (Haley) Goudreau, 83, of Manchester, NH, died May 8, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on August 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Alice (Kelley) Haley. She was raised in Manchester and resided in Laconia for many years before returning to the Queen City.

She attended local schools.

Barbara worked with P & M Manufacturing for many years.

She enjoyed playing bingo and socializing with her friends. Barbara was humble and gentle by nature. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her family was a source of great joy to her. Barbara will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by all who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable woman.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert Goudreau; a sister, Dorothy Haley; two brothers, Francis Haley and Daniel Haley; and a step-son, Daniel Goudreau;

Family members include two sons, John Carmody of Weare and Michael Goudreau and his wife, Teresa, of Ohio; a daughter, Joanne Rue and her husband, Roger, of Winter Springs, Florida; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Gracyalny, Ellen Proulx, and Deborah Corbin, all of Manchester; a brother, William Haley and his wife, Sue, of Goffstown; a sister-in-law, Loraine Haley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services: Funeral services are private.

Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information or to sign the online guest registry visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Saint Joseph Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through this sad time. Love to Joanne & Mike and all who loved her!
Kim Dahl
May 11, 2020
So sorry for you and mikes loss prayers to your family
Lisa Ferraro
Friend
May 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. She was a wonderful person. Happy I got to know her.
Diane Fortier
Friend
