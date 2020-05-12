Barbara A. (Haley) Goudreau, 83, of Manchester, NH, died May 8, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on August 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Alice (Kelley) Haley. She was raised in Manchester and resided in Laconia for many years before returning to the Queen City.
She attended local schools.
Barbara worked with P & M Manufacturing for many years.
She enjoyed playing bingo and socializing with her friends. Barbara was humble and gentle by nature. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her family was a source of great joy to her. Barbara will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by all who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable woman.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert Goudreau; a sister, Dorothy Haley; two brothers, Francis Haley and Daniel Haley; and a step-son, Daniel Goudreau;
Family members include two sons, John Carmody of Weare and Michael Goudreau and his wife, Teresa, of Ohio; a daughter, Joanne Rue and her husband, Roger, of Winter Springs, Florida; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Gracyalny, Ellen Proulx, and Deborah Corbin, all of Manchester; a brother, William Haley and his wife, Sue, of Goffstown; a sister-in-law, Loraine Haley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services: Funeral services are private.
Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information or to sign the online guest registry visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 12, 2020.