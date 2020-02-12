LYNN, Mass. - Barbara A. Lefebvre, 85, of Manchester, N.H., died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Born in Lynn, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Joseph D. and Mary Ann (Rollinson) Lefebvre.
In 1953, she graduated from Lynn English High School.
During her career, Barbara worked as a supervisor at the Internal Revenue Service in Andover, Mass.
Since her retirement in 1991, Barbara has resided in Manchester, N.H. She was a communicant at St. Catherine's Church.
Family members include her brother, Richard Lefebvre and his wife Mary of Amherst, N.H.; her nieces, Mary Ann Lefebvre-Grennan and her husband Peter of Connecticut, and Lucienne Foulks and her husband Kenneth of Amherst, N.H.; her grandnieces and grandnephews, Casey, Jonah and Braden Foulks, and Andrew and Allison Grennan.
.
SERVICES: Burial is Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn, Mass.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date from St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Manchester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Manchester and Southern NH, Attn: Hospice Services, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, N.H. 03109.
For an online guestbook and directions, visit www.Solimine.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 12, 2020