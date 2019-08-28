DERRY - Barbara A. McKittrick, 65, of Derry, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Parkland Medical Center, Derry.
Born in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Henriette (Kothe) McKittrick. She was a longtime Derry resident.
She was a graduate of Milwaukee Technical High School in Milwaukee, Wis. In addition, she attended the New Tribes Missionary Training Center in Michigan.
Barbara worked for many years in the Derry community for Walmart and McDonald's, and most recently at Vintage Grace.
She was involved in the churches where her father pastored, loved singing in the choir and working in the children's programs. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Derry, where she was involved in a number of ministries. Most importantly, Barbara's family came first in her life. In her free time she enjoyed doing crafts.
Family members include her five siblings, Bancroft McKittrick of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., John McKittrick of Twentynine Palms, Calif., Douglas McKittick of Acworth, Ga., Robin Vrieland of Holland, Mich., and Laurene Haavisto of Londonderry; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: After cremation, a memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 44 E. Broadway, Derry. Private burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery on East Derry Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 4 Crystal Ave., Derry, N.H. 03038.
Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 28, 2019