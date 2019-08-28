Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. McKittrick. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

DERRY - Barbara A. McKittrick, 65, of Derry, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Parkland Medical Center, Derry.



Born in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Henriette (Kothe) McKittrick. She was a longtime Derry resident.



She was a graduate of Milwaukee Technical High School in Milwaukee, Wis. In addition, she attended the New Tribes Missionary Training Center in Michigan.



Barbara worked for many years in the Derry community for Walmart and McDonald's, and most recently at Vintage Grace.



She was involved in the churches where her father pastored, loved singing in the choir and working in the children's programs. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Derry, where she was involved in a number of ministries. Most importantly, Barbara's family came first in her life. In her free time she enjoyed doing crafts.



Family members include her five siblings, Bancroft McKittrick of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., John McKittrick of Twentynine Palms, Calif., Douglas McKittick of Acworth, Ga., Robin Vrieland of Holland, Mich., and Laurene Haavisto of Londonderry; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: After cremation, a memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 44 E. Broadway, Derry. Private burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery on East Derry Road.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 4 Crystal Ave., Derry, N.H. 03038.



Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.



To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

DERRY - Barbara A. McKittrick, 65, of Derry, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Parkland Medical Center, Derry.Born in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Henriette (Kothe) McKittrick. She was a longtime Derry resident.She was a graduate of Milwaukee Technical High School in Milwaukee, Wis. In addition, she attended the New Tribes Missionary Training Center in Michigan.Barbara worked for many years in the Derry community for Walmart and McDonald's, and most recently at Vintage Grace.She was involved in the churches where her father pastored, loved singing in the choir and working in the children's programs. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Derry, where she was involved in a number of ministries. Most importantly, Barbara's family came first in her life. In her free time she enjoyed doing crafts.Family members include her five siblings, Bancroft McKittrick of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., John McKittrick of Twentynine Palms, Calif., Douglas McKittick of Acworth, Ga., Robin Vrieland of Holland, Mich., and Laurene Haavisto of Londonderry; and nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: After cremation, a memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 44 E. Broadway, Derry. Private burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery on East Derry Road.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 4 Crystal Ave., Derry, N.H. 03038.Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close