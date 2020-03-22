Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Nolin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Barbara A. Nolin, a resident of Litchfield, N.H., formerly of Andover, Mass., and beloved wife of Raymond E. Nolin, passed away at her home on Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020. She was 86 years old.



Born in Malden, Mass., on Aug. 27, 1933, she was the beloved daughter of the late James and Mary (Rennie) Higgins. Mrs. Nolin enjoyed reading, birdwatching - especially hummingbirds, gardening, cooking and playing golf with her husband, Ray. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and spent much of her time in the service of those in need. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.



Besides Raymond, Barbara is survived by her loving children, Scott R. and his wife Catherine Nolin of Andover, Mass., Kathleen M. Nolin of North Grafton and Brenda and her husband Thomas Gregg of Methuen, Mass.; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and his wife Patricia of Cumberland, Maine; sister, Betty Libby of Bristol, N.H.; grandchildren, Zachary Nolin and his wife Kayla Fosse, Maxwell Nolin, Samuel Nolin, Ben Lubeck, Jason Lubeck and Brian, Jack, Thomas and Kevin Gregg, along with several nieces and nephews. Barbara was also the sister-in-law of the late William Libby.



SERVICES: Funeral services will be privately held.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home of Andover, Mass.



Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care of Bedford, NH or Autism Speaks (



