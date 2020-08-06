Barbara A. (Simcock) Romano passed away August 1, 2020 at the age of 88 after a period of declining health.
She was the only child of Helen Simcock and Alfred Simcock and was raised in Brighton MA.
Barbara retired from Raytheon Corp after a thirty-year career.
She was the devoted wife to the late Renard Romano for 52 years, prior to his death in 2002.
Barbara and Renard retired to Hutchinson Island, FL in 1992, where Barbara continued to make her home until last year when she moved to New Hampshire to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her three children, Steven Romano and his wife, Mary of Bedford, NH; Lynda Prizio and her husband, Joseph of Woburn, MA; and Paul Romano of Derry, NH. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Kimberly Romano Bedard, and her husband, Kevin, John Romano, Gina Curreri, Stephen Curreri, Sam Romano, Reanna Romano and Kyley Romano.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10:30 AM at Calvary Cemetery, in Waltham, MA.
Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, in memory of Mrs. Romano.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net