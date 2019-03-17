LACONIA - Barbara A. Van Uden, 70, of Laconia, NH died March 6, 2019, at home, after a courageous fifteen year battle with cancer, which earned her the nickname "Tiny but Tough."
Born in Manchester, NH on October 5, 1948, she was the daughter of John and Lambria (Alexandris) Bialowarczuk. She was raised in Manchester and resided in Hooksett for many years, before moving to Laconia in 2005.
She graduated from Central High School, Class of 1966. Barbara earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Keene State College.
A dedicated and gifted educator, she was a teacher for the Hooksett School District, until her retirement. Barbara loved watching children learn and grow.
She was a member of the South Down Shores Community Club, Laconia.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, who brought her endless pride and joy. A lady of wisdom and incredible strength, she will be deeply missed.
Family members include her son, Erik Van Uden and his wife, Jaylaine, of Frisco, TX; a daughter, Kristi Van Uden of Dover; two grandchildren, Taryn and Payton; a sister, Nancy Adams and her husband, Randy, of Anthony, FL; three step-brothers, Gary and his wife, Shirley, Greg and his husband, Bob, and Alan and his wife, Joanne; her former sister-in-law, Marsha Nemetz; two aunts, Rose Lozak and Stella Kubala; several nieces and nephews; and her cousin, Edward and his wife, Teresa.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, May 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Cathedral, Chestnut Street, Manchester.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been established in Barbara's name at GoFundMe.com.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019