Barbara Alice Matthews, 89, of Hebron, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by loving family.



She was born to Owen and Lois (Young) Hawkins on August 20, 1929, in Dummer, NH.



She is survived by her husband, John W. Matthews, whom she married in 1990; two daughters Judy Tompkins Wood and husband David of Tualatin, OR and Jill Tompkins Myers of Pawtucket, RI; siblings Earl Hawkins and wife Lois of Milan, NH, Muriel and husband Norman Littlehale of Lancaster, NH, and Ruth Testa of Berlin, NH; her dearest friend of 65 years Mary Durgin; and many, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Barbara was predeceased by her parents Owen and Lois Hawkins; sisters Erma Enman, Phyllis Hawkins and Thelma St. Onge; brothers Everett Hawkins and Wayne Hawkins; step-children Tommy Tompkins and Patricia Tompkins Straw; former husband Willard Tompkins.



Calling hours at Mayhew Funeral Homes, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, NH, will be Sunday, February 17, 2:00 - 4:00. The funeral service will be at Campton Congregational Church, 495 Route 175, on Monday, February 18 at 11:00 am. The Rev Russell Petrie and Rev, Cynthia Petrie will officiate. Burial will be held in the Homeland Cemetery, Bristol, NH. on Thursday, May 16th, at 10am.



The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements.





