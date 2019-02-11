Barbara Ann (Peters) Legros, a resident of Atkinson, New Hampshire, formerly of Andover and beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Legros, passed away at the Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday evening, February 8, 2019. She was 90 years old.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann ) ((Peters) Legros.
Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on September 4, 1928, she was the beloved daughter of the late Bert and Rosalie (Wakefield) Peters. Mrs. Legros was a graduate of Punchard High School and had been employed as a Technician for Compugraphic in Wilmington for more than 20 years.
In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also loved to travel and was an avid reader. Above all, she was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her loving children; Gail M. Campiola of Zebulon, North Carolina, Peter M. Legros of Atkinson, New Hampshire, Susan M. and her husband James D. Marnie of Windham, New Hampshire, John J. and his wife Karen S.Legros of San Antonio, Texas, Michael and his wife Caroline Legros of Methuen and James S. and his wife Julie Legros of Center Ossipee, New Hampshire, sixteen grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Scott Legros, mother-in-law of the late JoAnne Legros and grandmother of the late Melissa Libby and James Legros.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex Street, Andover on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Calling hours will be held in the Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 390 North Main Street, Andover on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM. Interment will be held in the Spring Grove Cemetery in Andover. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For additional information, please visit, www.burkemagliozzi.com.
Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home
390 N Main St
Andover, MA 01810
(978) 475-5200
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 11, 2019