Barbara Ann Clark (1931 - 2019)
MERRIMACK - Barbara Ann Clark, 88, of Merrimack, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the Community Hospice House after a period of declining health.

Born in Boston, Mass., on June 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Barbara Henderson. She lived 26 years in Weymouth, Mass., before moving to Merrimack in 1976.

Barbara enjoyed baking, traveling, spending vacations by the ocean, but most of all spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband David F. Clark; her son-in-law, Henry Cassidy; her granddaughter, Alison McCuddy; and her grandson, Brent MacDonald Clark.

Family members include her five children, Susan Cassidy, Pamela Clark, Rick Clark and his wife Janis, Laurie Clark and her wife Pamela MacDonald, and Doug Clark and his wife Helena; five grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Friday, Nov. 22, at noon after an hour of visitation from 11 a.m. to noon in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home, Health & Hospice, c/o Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054 (www.hhhc.org) or Meals on Wheels, 395 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, N.H. 03054 (www.mealsonwheelsnh.org).

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 19, 2019
