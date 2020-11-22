1/1
Barbara Ann Kirk
1948 - 2020
Barbara Ann Kirk, age 72, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. She was born on February 26, 1948 in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Thekios and Vasilike (Papagiotas) Kirk.

Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Manchester Central High School in Manchester, NH and then earned a degree in Psychology from Wells College in Aurora, New York. Her career began as a manager in research laboratories at Massachusetts General Hospital. Her career later evolved into management positions in strategic marketing for high technology companies in the greater Boston area.

Barbara had the ability to bridge seeing the big picture with recognizing the details that needed attention today. She was the principal and founder of Barbara Kirk and Associates, a consulting firm based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, which cumulated her lifetime work in business management.

Barbara had enduring pride in her Greek heritage and a strong sense of family. She was always in contact with her immediate and extended family. Her ability to stay connected positioned her as a vital link and a bridge between different parts of the family. Her ability to coalesce her family will be greatly missed.

Barbara's passion was in her work with homemade arts and crafts. She loved spending countless hours in her craft room perfecting all different types of artistic practices. Her favorite pastime was making special handmade gifts and cards for her four great-nieces.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Kirk of Montclair, NJ.

She is survived by her sister Pam and her husband Ron Weilbrenner of Goffstown, NH; niece Heather and her husband Andrew and their daughters Lillian and Alexandra Cummings of Dunbarton, NH; nephew Zachary and his wife Meghan and their daughters Zoe and Georgia Weilbrenner of Goffstown, NH as well as several cousins.

Barbara will be interred in Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester. All services are private and at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in her name are encouraged to do so to the Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., Manchester, NH 03104 or at www.currier.org/support.

The Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.phaneuf.net/obituaries.


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

November 20, 2020
Words cannot express my sadness. I will always cherish the memories of Barbara and our visits and celebrations. She was a true friend and and a talented artist. She will always be in my heart and memory forever.”
“Wishing you all strength and peace during this difficult time.”
KELLY RUSSELL
Friend
