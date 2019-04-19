Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara B. Medlyn. View Sign

Barbara B. Medlyn, 93, resident of Milford, N.H., died on April 17, 2019.



She was born in Amherst, NH on July 28, 1925, a daughter of Orson H. Bragdon, Sr. and Helen (Newton) Bragdon. She graduated from Amherst High School, Class of 1943, and was a lifelong resident of Amherst and Milford.



Barbara and her late husband, Alfred "Hank" Medlyn, owned and operated Medlyn Motor, Inc. in Milford for many years. She had also worked as a bookkeeper for McKay & Wright, Ryder Concrete and The Manchester Union Leader.



She wintered in Melbourne Beach, Fla., for many years and spent many summers at the family cottage on Deering Lake. Barbara was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling and was a faithful Red Sox fan. She was a loving mother, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, whose greatest joy came from spending time with her family.



Barbara was Past President of Ricciardi Hartshorn Post #23, American Legion Auxiliary, Milford, and a member of the Amherst and Milford Historical Societies.



She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred H. "Hank" Medlyn, who died in 1996.



Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Patricia Medlyn, and Edward and Christina Medlyn, all of Milford; two grandchildren whom she adored, Amanda Berry and her husband, Jay of Milford, Heidi Medlyn and her significant other Matt Beal of Portsmouth, N.H.; two great-grandchildren whom she cherished, Lincoln and Quinn Berry; nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Visiting hours are on Monday, April 22, from 5-8 p.m. in the



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Meals on Wheels Program, Amherst Historical Society or the Milford Historical Society.



