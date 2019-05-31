Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Dunfey. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM the Grand Hall at the Bedford Village Inn Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Barbara (Hoskins) Dunfey, of Manchester, passed away on May 29, 2019, surrounded by her children and their spouses in the Hospice House in Concord. Barbara was a remarkable woman with strength, courage and determination, all of which she used in her battle with cancer.



Born June 17, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Hoskins and Prudence (Cunliffe) Hoskins of England. She grew up in Newton, Mass.



In 1953, she graduated from Newton High School. In 1955, she graduated from the Chandler School for Women in Boston.



Before working as a medical secretary in Newton, Mass., she worked during the summer at Hampton Beach, where she met her future husband, Gerald F. Dunfey. In 1956, Barbara and Jerry were married and Barbara became a devoted full-time mother of five children.



Barbara pursued her passion for antiques by working at Parker French Antique Center in Northwood, and her love for fashion and design by working at Smitten Boutique at the Bedford Village Inn in Bedford.



Barbara set the standard for gracious hospitality. Her attention to detail and creative style will be remembered by all who knew her. She enjoyed sailing, knitting and spending time with family and friends.



Barbara was predeceased by her son, Jerry Dunfey, Jr.



Family members include her sisters, Nancy Hooper of Gainesville, Fla., and Winnie Cote of Goffstown; a daughter, Catherine Wagner and husband Scott, of Boise, Idaho; a son, Peter Dunfey and wife Theo Dunfey, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and their children, McKayla Dunfey and Skyler Dunfey; a daughter, Patricia Dunfey Hoyt and Les Downing of Thornton, and her children, Tatyana Hoyt and Gordon Hoyt ; a son, Sean Dunfey and his wife, Kim Dunfey of Falmouth, Maine, and their children, Braedon Dunfey and Teagan Dunfey.



SERVICES: A celebration of Barbara's life will be held for friends and family in the Grand Hall at the Bedford Village Inn in Bedford on Sunday, June 2, from 1 to 4 p.m.



A funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice House, Concord, N.H. or the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Manchester, N.H.

