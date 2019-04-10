WINDHAM - Barbara E. Bell, 71, a lifelong resident of Windham, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her son's home in Boscawen.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Bell.
Born in Lowell, Mass., she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Buckley) Moeckel.
Mrs. Bell was a graduate from Pinkerton Academy in Derry, and also the Castle Secretarial School, Windham. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Family was her greatest joy.
Family members include her son, Brian Bell and his wife Heather of Boscawen; her daughter, Kim McClellan and her husband Wayne of Derry; three grandchildren, Jordan and Jagger Bell and Riley McClellan; and brother, Bruce Moeckel of Windham.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lesley "Les" H. Bell in 2012. They were best friends for more than 40 years.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, April 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem.
A funeral service is planned for Friday, April 12, at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Cemetery on the Hill, Range Road, Windham.
To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2019