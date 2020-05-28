Barbara Ellen Locke died on May 20th in Boscawen, N.H. She was born in Berlin, N.H. on June 24th, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Barbara Graves Locke and the late Shelton Hugh Locke. She leaves two brothers, Donald Angus Locke of Durham and William James Locke of Loudon. She leaves several cousins, one very close to her, Mary Trygstad of Jefferson, N.H.
She had a life-long struggle with epilepsy, having acquired it at the age of two from an accident. She lived from a time when it was considered something shameful to a time when it became recognized as a treatable condition. She was one of the first people that used "experimental drugs" to control grand mal seizures. She was determined to graduate high school and go on to LPN training which she did and was an LPN for a number of years. She was her mother's care giver for many years, allowing her mother to live at home until the end of her life. Barbie, as she was called, loved her pets and was a strong advocate of animal rights. For many years she had a wonderful garden.
After years of different treatments, she acquired her driver's license, something that is difficult for someone with her condition. In her later years, she accepted her "fate" with grace and loving kindness. She had an unusual sense of humor right up to her last days.
Her ashes will be interred in the family plot in Milan, N.H. Her family suggests that those who wish to celebrate her life make a contribution to the Epilepsy Foundation in her memory. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, of for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 28, 2020.