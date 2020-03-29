Guest Book View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ellen Macauley, 89, of Bow, N.H., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a long illness.



She was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Concord, N.H., to parents Charles and Ellen Ladd. She was the widow of the late Charles Macauley.



Barbara ("Barbie") graduated from Concord High School, Concord N.H., class of 1949. She then went on to work for BCBS of N.H. as a clerk for over 25 years. In her free time, she loved bowling, gardening, camping, swimming at the beach, Bingo, puzzles and playing cards. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all called her "Nana." Barbara was a member of the Red Hat Society for many years and was well-known for driving around in her red-hot convertible. She was full of life and everyone looked forward to the time they got to share together.



Barbara was one of eight children. She is survived by her sister, Alberta Sweeney, of Concord, N.H.; her daughter, Deborah Lear and her husband, David, of Harwich, Mass.; her son, Harvey Macauley and his wife, Caryn (Dufour); her grandchildren, Tricia (Macauley) King and her husband, Ethan, of Concord, N.H., Andrew Richardson and his wife, Brandi (Hurd), of Concord, N.H., Patrick Richardson and his wife, Erin (Chesebro), of Bow, N.H.; and her great-grandchildren, Keenan Abbott, Krystopher Abbott, Grant Richardson, and Parker Richardson, all of Concord, N.H., and Callum Richardson, of Bow, N.H. She is also survived by hundreds of beloved nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Family and friends are warmly welcome to attend a graveside service to be held in the spring at Evans Cemetery in Bow, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or to NHSCOT, 25 Triangle Park Drive, Suite 4, Concord NH 03301, or at



The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit

Barbara Ellen Macauley, 89, of Bow, N.H., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a long illness.She was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Concord, N.H., to parents Charles and Ellen Ladd. She was the widow of the late Charles Macauley.Barbara ("Barbie") graduated from Concord High School, Concord N.H., class of 1949. She then went on to work for BCBS of N.H. as a clerk for over 25 years. In her free time, she loved bowling, gardening, camping, swimming at the beach, Bingo, puzzles and playing cards. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all called her "Nana." Barbara was a member of the Red Hat Society for many years and was well-known for driving around in her red-hot convertible. She was full of life and everyone looked forward to the time they got to share together.Barbara was one of eight children. She is survived by her sister, Alberta Sweeney, of Concord, N.H.; her daughter, Deborah Lear and her husband, David, of Harwich, Mass.; her son, Harvey Macauley and his wife, Caryn (Dufour); her grandchildren, Tricia (Macauley) King and her husband, Ethan, of Concord, N.H., Andrew Richardson and his wife, Brandi (Hurd), of Concord, N.H., Patrick Richardson and his wife, Erin (Chesebro), of Bow, N.H.; and her great-grandchildren, Keenan Abbott, Krystopher Abbott, Grant Richardson, and Parker Richardson, all of Concord, N.H., and Callum Richardson, of Bow, N.H. She is also survived by hundreds of beloved nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Family and friends are warmly welcome to attend a graveside service to be held in the spring at Evans Cemetery in Bow, N.H.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or to NHSCOT, 25 Triangle Park Drive, Suite 4, Concord NH 03301, or at NHSCOT.org The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.michaudfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations