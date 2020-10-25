Barbara G. Trainque, 64, of Chester, NH passed away October 21, 2020, after a lengthy illness surrounded by her family at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. Barbara was born September 22, 1956 in Manchester, NH and was a daughter of the late Martin and Theresa (Spring) Glannon. Barbara was raised and educated in Manchester and was a 1975 graduate of Manchester Central High School. She had been a resident of Chester since 1992.
Barbara was employed for many years as a Marketing Assistant and Receptionist at Hoyle Tanner & Associates, Inc. in Manchester where she became the face and voice of the company for many clients and contacts. She also obtained her license as a Real Estate Broker. She loved gardening and flowers, caring for the family's two dogs Tucker and Bodie, the mountains, the ocean, camping and family vacation trips. Barbara was an extremely thoughtful, caring, intelligent, funny, loving, beautiful person with a gentle soul who always thought of others first, never herself. Even the family's two dogs took precedence. Barbara's love and radiance shined brightly on all she knew and met. Barbara's family was the focus of her life and she will always be remembered for her abundant love for her family. Gathering them together for the holidays was a specialty. She was extremely proud of her children Evan and Rachel who were her pride and joy. She especially loved her daily connections with her daughter Rachel. A great, beautiful shining light has left this mortal world, but Barbara's selfless love, beauty, and radiance will shine on in many hearts and souls.
She is survived by her soul mate and husband of 33 years, Michael A. Trainque, her son Evan Trainque, her daughter Rachel Trainque; three brothers, Michael Glannon and his wife Kathy, Walter Glannon and his wife Teresa Yu and David Glannon; her sister Judith Harisiades and her husband Gregory; her brother-in-law, Daniel Trainque and his wife Patty; her beloved dogs Tucker and Bodie, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Kathleen Glannon Wheeler, in 1995.
After cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Crystal Avenue, Derry, NH. A private burial is planned for Great Hill Cemetery in Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, @ giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate,
The American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01710, or the NHSPCA, PO Box 196, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry are assisting the family. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
.