Barbara Gatzweiler
1924 - 2020
Barbara Eaton Gatzweiler passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at the age of 96. She was born in Manchester, NH, on August 23, 1924 to William R. and Celia B. Eaton and grew up working on her family's farm. After graduating from Goffstown High School, Barbara worked in the medical offices of Dr. Richard Backus.

In 1960 Barbara married Joseph Gatzweiler, and after his death in 1973, she moved to California to help a friend raise her two girls. In the 1990s she moved to New Mexico where she graduated from the Clinical Pastoral Education Program of the Presbyterian Church and subsequently joined Heart Hospital of New Mexico as a Chaplain. She took special pride in being a founding member of High Desert Methodist Church in Rio Rancho.

She is survived by her honorary granddaughters, great granddaughters, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Daniels Family Funerals and Cremation 4310 Sara Road Rio Rancho, NM 87124.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Watermelon Ranch Animal Rescue at Rio Rancho Blvd. S.E., Suite 347, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Servcies - Sara Road Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Servcies - Sara Road Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 821-0010
