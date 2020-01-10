MANCHESTER - Barbara H. Gudek, 86, of Manchester, died Jan. 7, 2020, in Maple Leaf Health Care Center after a period of declining health.
Born in New Boston on Feb. 16, 1933, she was the daughter of Thomas and Gladys (Hill) Bose.
Before retiring, Barbara was a supervisor at Woolworth department store for many years.
Barbara enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader. She will be remembered for her quiet personality and kind, gentle ways. Barbara will be deeply missed, and her memory held dear by all her knew her.
Family members include a son, Anthony Monteiro and his wife Kelly, of Atkinson; three grandchildren, Cassandra, Ashley, and Dylan; her brother, Thomas Bose of North Carolina; her sister, Dorothy Condon of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by five siblings.
.
SERVICES: After cremation, services are private.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 10, 2020