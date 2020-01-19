Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara I. Robinson. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 8 Pleasant Street Epping , NH 03042 (603)-679-5391 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Brewitt Funeral Home 8 Pleasant Street Epping , NH 03042 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM the Peoples United Methodist Church 408 Main St. Fremont , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara (Burleigh) Robinson, 86, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Jan. 17, 2020.



The daughter of Jesse and Mabel Burleigh, Barbara was born on March 26, 1933, and spent her entire life in Fremont.



She married Maurice Robinson in 1950 after her reddish hair caught his eye when he saw her walking to school.



After marriage, they purchased the one-room schoolhouse Barbara attended as a child and made it their home, where they raised their four children.



Barbara worked for many years at the Spaulding & Frost Cooperage and was proud of the skills she learned in the barrel making business alongside her husband before arthritis took over and made the work too difficult.



She enjoyed spending time with family, caring for her son's dog, Kindra, admiring her knick knacks and the many pictures that filled the walls, and tapping her feet to classic country music.



Barbara was also known for her ability to spot the tiniest speck of dirt on the floor and her sense of humor, which included dressing up in Halloween costumes to raise cane with family and friends.



She is survived by her husband of 69 years, her four children Wayne Robinson and his wife, Diane, of Brentwood; Carol Schreiber and her husband, Eric, of Fremont; Cheryl Woodman and her husband, Mark, of Fremont; and Gerald Robinson and his wife, Janet, of Fremont; grandchildren Eric Schreiber Jr., Jason Schreiber, Mark Woodman, Jared Woodman, Michelle Bryan, Sherry Robinson, Megan Robinson, Anna Robinson, and Jerry Robinson; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Phyllis Bolduc and Sally Richard, both of Raymond; brother Richard Burleigh of Brentwood; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by sisters Blanche Bernier, Shirley Letourneau, Betty Bolduc, and Florence Hall; and brothers William Burleigh and Robert Burleigh.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 AM at the Peoples United Methodist Church, 408 Main St., Fremont, NH. Spring Burial will be held in the Village Cemetery in Fremont, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at

