Barbara J. Cavagnaro
BERLIN - Barbara J. (Paradis) Cavagnaro, 86, passed away peacefully after a brief period of declining health on September 3, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester, NH. She was born in Berlin April 2, 1934, the daughter of Alphonse and Florette (Lafleur) Paradis.
Mrs. Cavagnaro attended local schools and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1953. She was married on Oct. 6, 1956 to Ronald Cavagnaro. She was the mother of three children. She worked for New England Tel & Tel for 15 yrs., owned and operated Ronny's Variety Store for 20 yrs. with her husband, Ronald and worked at the Berlin City Bank for 18 yrs., from which she retired at the age of 70.
Mrs. Cavagnaro was a communicant of St. Kieran's Church, now known as Good Shepherd Parish, where she was a devoted parishioner, donor and volunteer. She was an excellent cook, as well as a talented baker. She enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed cross-stitching, knitting, and crafting. She made Christmas ornaments every year for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Cavagnaro is survived by one sister, Doris Nicoletti; three children - Gary Cavagnaro and wife Rebecca, Craig Cavagnaro and wife Pamela, Linda Coulombe and husband Paul; grandchildren - Amanda, Jason, Colby, Jessica, Eric, Meghan and Christopher; great-grandchildren - Kaden, Caleb, Brayden, Leighton, Brock and Owen. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ronald A. Cavagnaro in 1997, her parents and her brothers, Robert Paradis & Richard Paradis.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center for the all the kindness and care given to Barbara.
SERVICES: The funeral will be held at St Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish Berlin, NH on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM. At the request of the family, the showing will be private due to COVID-19.
Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook: www.fleury-patry.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name can be made to the American Lung Association
