Barbara Jean (Bracey) Devaney, 87, of Merrimack died at her home on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 after a recent period of declining health.



Barbara was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on January 24th, 1933, a daughter of Natalie E. (Kittredge) and Myron O. Bracey.



She was a graduate of Swanton High School, Swanton, VT class of 1950. She lived in Vermont for many years, marrying Terrence Devaney in 1955, and relocating to Merrimack in 1964.



She made Merrimack her home, raising her family, while enjoying many close-knit neighborhood friendships, gatherings and traditions.



Barbara was a sacrificially loved and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, home decorating, planning family Christmas celebrations and summer vacations on Lake Winnipesaukee. Being artistic and creative, she did all things with a special flare. Her home was a special showcase of thoughtful generosity and love.



She was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, who so relished in their recent Championship victories. She loved animals, especially her Boston Terriers, Boxers, Himalayan and Persian cats.



Survivors include her daughter, Darcie and her husband Frank Dorman of Merrimack; a brother, Edward Bracey and his wife Sandy of St. Albans, VT; a sister-in-law, Shirley Devaney of Swanton, VT; grandchildren Vanessa, Devan, Terry and Dustan; three great-grandchildren - all of Merrimack; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and old friends.



She was pre-deceased by her husband Terrence "Terry" in 1989 and her son Jay Terrence Devaney in 2010.



There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Wednesday, February 12th at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack.



