Barbara J. Gallichant, 64, of Derry, NH, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA. She was born in Nashua, NH on April 14, 1956, a daughter of Beverly (Jenkerson) Healey and the late Basil Newcomb. Barbara grew up in Derry where she attended Pinkerton Academy. Over the years, she had worked in the electronics field for Data Ed and Digital, and more recently for Dunkin Donuts in Londonderry. Barbara loved being a mother and grandmother, and has cared for her granddaughter, Jenna, for many years. Barbara was a member of the Halcyon Club in Derry.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, James Gallichant of Derry; two sons, James A. Gallichant of Derry, and Thomas F. Gallichant of Derry; two granddaughters, Jenna R. Gallichant, and Kyliegh Belanger; two sisters, Lisa Hegler of Merrimack, NH, and Cherie Newcomb Ross of Chester, NH; her brother, Basil Newcomb of Chester; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Brian Healey.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 10th from 9:00 - 11:00am in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance. The burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226.