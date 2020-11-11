1/1
Barbara J. Ladd (Murphy) (Cronin) Doyle
1933 - 2020
Barbara J. Ladd Cronin (Murphy) (Doyle) , 87, of Manchester, died November 6, 2020, at Holy Cross Healthcare Center, after a period of declining health.

Born in Berlin on June 27, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Hughes) Ladd. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School and worked for many years as a secretary for NH Catholic charities and also worked for the State at YDC before retiring in 2003.

Barbara loved above all, sports and attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She never missed a game.

She will always be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was considered a Mom to more than just her children.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband's Daniel Sonny Cronin, Donald Murphy and Robert Doyle. She was also predeceased by her son Daniel Cronin; along with her siblings Donald Ladd, Joanne Ladd Mijal, Harry Ladd and James Ladd; and daughter-in-law Ann Cronin.

She is survived by her five children, Michael Cronin and wife Monique of Manchester, Kathleen Burpee and significant other David Brouillet of Manchester, Patrick Cronin of Allenstown, Colleen Croto and husband Ernest of Northwood, NH, William Cronin of Allenstown; siblings Pierina Arsenault of Berlin NH and Alan Ladd of Berlin, CT; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Ruth Cronin of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.

All services will be private to the family conducted by her dear friend Monsignor Quinn. A Celebration of Life will will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, NH Chapter, 352 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 9, 2020
I just want to say what an honor it was to take care of Barbara the last few years and what a wonderful person she was. Also how much I will miss the nice conversations we had about Ireland and her cruises and our sing alongside especially Billy Boy. May she rest in peace. For Barbara family I am so very sorry and have missed talking to you all.
Rita Furtado
November 9, 2020
To Kathy, Colleen, Bill, Pat, Jen and the rest of the family I am so sorry to hear about Barbara passing. She was such a wonderful person to work with over the years at YDC. Remember all the good times and her love for all of you. I too lost my Mother to Alzheimers, it is such a sad, sad debilitating disease to go through. Fly free Barbara, where there is no more sadness. You will not be forgotten.
Deb Enman
Coworker
