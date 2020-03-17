Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. McKeen. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Portsmouth, NH on November 1, 1934, a daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy (Abel) McKenney. She made her home in Amherst, NH for more than 50 years.



Barbara was an avid golfer and very much enjoyed her days with the Wednesday Ladies League at Amherst CC. She was a longtime member of ACC and valued the friendships she made there. In her teens she played golf with her parents at Portsmouth CC. At age 16 she won the New Hampshire Junior Girl's Golf Championship. As the years went by she had many memorable days playing in tournaments with both the Maine and New Hampshire Women's Golf Associations. She enjoyed watching sports, especially professional golf and tennis tournaments, and she was a Boston sports fan. In addition, Barbara loved keeping an eye on the woods and wetlands behind her home, watching for birds, deer, bears and other wildlife.



She was predeceased by her husband, Donald W. McKeen; and brother, James N. McKenney.



Family members include two daughters, Karen L. McKeen and her partner, Laura Deluc of Bedford, NH; Andrea D. McKeen and her husband Michael Keating of Victor, ID; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Edward Hilliard of Camilla, GA; and several cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.



There are no visiting hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to

Barbara J. McKeen, 85, longtime resident of Amherst, NH, died on March 10, 2020 in Manchester, NH.She was born in Portsmouth, NH on November 1, 1934, a daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy (Abel) McKenney. She made her home in Amherst, NH for more than 50 years.Barbara was an avid golfer and very much enjoyed her days with the Wednesday Ladies League at Amherst CC. She was a longtime member of ACC and valued the friendships she made there. In her teens she played golf with her parents at Portsmouth CC. At age 16 she won the New Hampshire Junior Girl's Golf Championship. As the years went by she had many memorable days playing in tournaments with both the Maine and New Hampshire Women's Golf Associations. She enjoyed watching sports, especially professional golf and tennis tournaments, and she was a Boston sports fan. In addition, Barbara loved keeping an eye on the woods and wetlands behind her home, watching for birds, deer, bears and other wildlife.She was predeceased by her husband, Donald W. McKeen; and brother, James N. McKenney.Family members include two daughters, Karen L. McKeen and her partner, Laura Deluc of Bedford, NH; Andrea D. McKeen and her husband Michael Keating of Victor, ID; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Edward Hilliard of Camilla, GA; and several cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.There are no visiting hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to nhaudubon.org . Arrangements in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close