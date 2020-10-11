Barbara J. Smith, 82, of Nashua, died February 16, 2020 at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on October 30, 1937, in Cambridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late James and Kathryn (Schrieber) Kilburn. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School, Battle Creek, MI and earned her bachelor's degree in music from Univ. of Illinois. Barbara lived in Turkey for many years. She enjoyed traveling and did so with her husband, the late Col. Robert A. Smith, while he was in the Air Force. While living in Manhattan, she was a professional singer, stage name "Robbie Burns", and traveled extensively during her singing career. Barbara was an educator in various elementary schools, as well as a music teacher in Rye, NY. She also was a teacher of ministries and a member of the community of the Living Water. Barbara was the manager of a day care in Milford for several years, as well as the manager of Ste. Marie Church Bookstore, for 12 years before retiring in 2009.
She was predeceased by her husband, Col. Robert A. Smith in 2011.
Surviving family members include her daughter, Laurie A. Carraturo and husband Michael of Trumbull, Ct; her son, Stephen A. Smith and wife Amy of Amherst; three grandchildren, Ellie and Ethan Carraturo of Trumbull, CT, and Kaitlyn Hart of Milford; and her brother, James L. Kilburn and wife Patricia of Cleburne, TX. She was also predeceased by her sister, Lois A. Peterson.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Funeral Service, with masks and social distancing, will take place at 10 am on Saturday, October 17th, at Our Lady of the Cedars Church, 40 Mitchell St., Manchester, NH 03103. Burial will will take place on Monday, October 19th at 10 am, in NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hgwy., Boscawen, NH 03303. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
NH Chapter, 166 S. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
