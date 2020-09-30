1/1
Barbara Jean Merrill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Merrill, 83, of Loudon, passed away at the Epsom Healthcare Center on September 25, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born in Concord, she was the daughter of the late Bessie Keyes. She was raised in Suncook and spent most of her live in the Pittsfield and Loudon area.

In earlier years, Barbara worked in the local shoe shop and during the summer months, she also worked in the canning factory and picked potatoes for Guy Clark in Barnstead.

Barbara was a 37 year volunteer for the Salvation Army and was active in the Ladies Group. She loved children and babysitting as well as gardening.

She was predeceased by her son, Chris "Shorty" Lawrence and her siblings: Katherine Saab and Eugene "Butch" Keyes.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 51 years, Paul W. Merrill of Loudon; her daughter, Linda Viens of Chichester; her son, Michael Lawrence of Concord; her two granddaughters, Nancy and Paula, and her three great grandchildren, Calvin, Michael and Brandon.

At the request of the family, there will be no services at this time and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
1217 Suncook Valley Hwy
Epsom, NH 03234
(603) 798-3050
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved