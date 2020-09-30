Barbara Jean Merrill, 83, of Loudon, passed away at the Epsom Healthcare Center on September 25, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Concord, she was the daughter of the late Bessie Keyes. She was raised in Suncook and spent most of her live in the Pittsfield and Loudon area.
In earlier years, Barbara worked in the local shoe shop and during the summer months, she also worked in the canning factory and picked potatoes for Guy Clark in Barnstead.
Barbara was a 37 year volunteer for the Salvation Army and was active in the Ladies Group. She loved children and babysitting as well as gardening.
She was predeceased by her son, Chris "Shorty" Lawrence and her siblings: Katherine Saab and Eugene "Butch" Keyes.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 51 years, Paul W. Merrill of Loudon; her daughter, Linda Viens of Chichester; her son, Michael Lawrence of Concord; her two granddaughters, Nancy and Paula, and her three great grandchildren, Calvin, Michael and Brandon.
At the request of the family, there will be no services at this time and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com