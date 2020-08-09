1/1
Barbara Jo "BJ" Cirnigliaro
1969 - 2020
Barbara Jo "BJ" Cirnigliaro, 50, of Dover, passed away on August 4, 2020.

She was born on August 17, 1969 in Manchester. She spent most of her life in New Hampshire, most recently in Dover.

For the past 15 years she was a vice-president at Absolute Title. Her passion, dedication and loyalty to her company, clients and co-worker family is too great to measure.

BJ was predeceased by her parents, Barbara A. Fischer-Forcier and James W. Fischer.

She is survived her son, Taylor; her sister, Lisa; her brother, Matthew; her beloved step-dad, Lee Forcier and his wife, Cheryl; a niece, Laci; nephews, Brad and Nicholas and countless friends whom she loved and touched deeply.

She would continually say her greatest achievement in life was being a mom and what great joy it brought to her heart.

She enjoyed camping, hiking, golfing, tailgating, the lake, concerts and anything with her friends.

To all who knew her, there are so many words to describe her including devoted, trustworthy, loyal, witty, beautiful, kind and unforgettable. BJ will always be remembered for her unwavering passion that she put into each and every person or task. She had a beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Her light will shine in us forever.

If love could have saved you, you would live forever - author unknown.

SERVICES: The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
My heart aches for the family. So sorry for the loss. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful Soul.
Lynda Rawnsley
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
BJ was one of the most affable people I've ever met. Always cheerful and positive. Im deeply saddened to hear of her untimely passing. May her son, Taylor, know that she was loved by many . Rest in peace, friend.
Jerome Duval
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Memories made will go on and on...she will always be missed, but never forgotten. Rest in peace beautiful lady!
Trish Cook
Friend
August 8, 2020
BJ was such a love. My first closing with her was my house. She put us right at ease. As a Realtor I had her for many of my client closings and even when they had to bring kids to the closing table BJ was gracious and kind. She made the process more fun and less stressful for all. She will he missed.
Lisa Landry
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.
May God give you eternal rest and your family and friends peace. We will never forget you my friend.
Ann and Wes Eckley
August 8, 2020
BJ was a smart, beautiful person always had a smile and filled any room she walked into with joy!! She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Karin
Friend
August 7, 2020
You will always be in our thoughts and hearts.
Kimberly Parisey
Friend
