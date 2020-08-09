Barbara Jo "BJ" Cirnigliaro, 50, of Dover, passed away on August 4, 2020.
She was born on August 17, 1969 in Manchester. She spent most of her life in New Hampshire, most recently in Dover.
For the past 15 years she was a vice-president at Absolute Title. Her passion, dedication and loyalty to her company, clients and co-worker family is too great to measure.
BJ was predeceased by her parents, Barbara A. Fischer-Forcier and James W. Fischer.
She is survived her son, Taylor; her sister, Lisa; her brother, Matthew; her beloved step-dad, Lee Forcier and his wife, Cheryl; a niece, Laci; nephews, Brad and Nicholas and countless friends whom she loved and touched deeply.
She would continually say her greatest achievement in life was being a mom and what great joy it brought to her heart.
She enjoyed camping, hiking, golfing, tailgating, the lake, concerts and anything with her friends.
To all who knew her, there are so many words to describe her including devoted, trustworthy, loyal, witty, beautiful, kind and unforgettable. BJ will always be remembered for her unwavering passion that she put into each and every person or task. She had a beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Her light will shine in us forever.
If love could have saved you, you would live forever - author unknown.
SERVICES: The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com