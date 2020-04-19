Barbara L. (Giles) Cloutier, 86, of Bedford, died peacefully on April 16, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She was born in Lawrence, MA on April 22, 1933 to Jesse and Margaret (Doerr) Giles. She lived in Bedford for most of her life.
Barbara was an artist and she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, cooking, sewing and visiting the ocean. In her younger years she was a member of the Bedford Mothers Club.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul V. Cloutier in 1996 and by a daughter, Karen Lynn Cloutier in 2017.
She is survived by three children, Sheryl G.C. Kelly, Christine M. Gabriel and her husband, Scott, and Paul J. Cloutier all of Bedford; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Private burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to Moore Center Services, 195 McGregor St., Unit 400, Manchester, NH 03102.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2020