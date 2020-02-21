Barbara L. Grenier, 75, of Hooksett, NH passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Lebanon, NH. She was born in Manchester, NH on November 16, 1944, a daughter of the late Charles A. and Louise F. (Trombley) Morse. Barbara was a graduate of Central High School, Manchester, NH, Class of 1962. She loved to cook. She also enjoyed BINGO, TV, hanging out by the pool and going to casinos.
She was the beloved mother of Joni Spring Menard and husband Roger of Hopkinton, NH, Jeff Spring and wife Dawn of Weare, Christopher Contos of Hooksett and the late Tina Kubsch of Burlington, NJ. She was also survived by seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one sister, Linda Olsen and husband John of Hooksett as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband George A. Grenier in 2006.
Following cremation, memorial calling hours will be held on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 1 - 2:30pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry with a period of sharing to begin at 2:30. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Hospice and Palliative Care at D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001. To Send a condolence or for more information please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 21, 2020