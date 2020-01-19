Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara L. (Bent) Heiligmann. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara L. (Bent) Heiligmann of Meredith, NH passed away peacefully January 3rd, 2020.



Born in Waltham, MA in 1920 to Myrtle O. Morehouse Bent & Clarence A. Bent, Barbara lived to witness a Century of history in this year, 2020!



Brought up in Waltham, MA, Barbara graduated from Waltham High School in 1938.



After High School, Barbara attended Bryant & Stratton Business School in Boston where she met her future husband, William "Bill" Heiligmann at a YMCA dance.



Married in 1942, their early married life was caught-up in the middle of WWII which took Bill to the West Coast where he signed on to serve in the US Army Air Force. Barbara travelled with her husband, working any position available in the Base Office to remain near him.



By 1945 Bill's Army service ended and they returned home to Massachusetts to raise their 3 children and, where Bill took ownership of "Colonial Motors" in Concord, MA. Barbara was the business Book keeper & Office Manager.



Upon retirement, in the late 1960's, Bill & Barbara moved to their camp on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, NH and spent winters at their home in Wildwood, FL.



Barbara loved everyone she met and loved sports-she was loved equally in return. She was as sweet as the candy M & M's she always had on hand to share-kind, positive and playful! Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will All remember her for the games she played with them-any day or any time of day.



Without doubt her greatest legacy is her loving spirit and positive, happy energy which she shared so enthusiastically. It was infectious!



In addition to her husband, William M. Heiligmann, Jr. who passed away on June 30, 1997, Barbara was predeceased by both of her siblings, Clarence Bent Jr. of Waltham, MA, and Hannah Catherine (Bent) Houston of Delaware.



She is survived by her 3 grown children-Barbara Page of Chiefland, FL; Beverly LaFoley & her partner Dr. Rodney Burdette of Center Harbor & Portsmouth, NH; Wayne Heiligmann and his wife, Maureen Pembroke Heiligmann of Meredith, NH and was predeceased by and son-in-law, Robert Page in 1992.



She was "Nanni" to 7 grandchildren, Rebecca (Page) Pitts of FL; Derek Page of GA; Jessica LaFoley Nathan of RI; M. Brent LaFoley of AZ; J. Ryan LaFoley of MT; Corey Giroux of NH; Michael Heiligmann of CT; James Pembroke (Step grandchild) of NH and predeceased by grandson, Martin-John LaFoley (NH) in 1992.



And "Great Nanni" 12 Great Grandchildren & 2 step-grandchildren: Tyler Pitts (Page) of FL; Caleb & Lucas Page of GA; Justin-Martin LaFoley, Spencer LaFoley & Marina LaFoley of AZ; Effie Nathan & Fischer Nathan of RI; Francie, Martin & Iris LaFoley of MT; Brody Heiligmann of CT and 2 step-great grandchildren, Gavin & Evan Pembroke of NH.



No public services will be held at this time. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Barbara's Online Tribute, read more about her life, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



