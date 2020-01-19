Barbara L. (Bent) Heiligmann

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara L. (Bent) Heiligmann.
Service Information
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-1800
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Heiligmann, 99, passed away peacefully January 3, 2020.

Barbara loved everyone she met and was loved equally. Her greatest legacy is her loving spirit and positive, happy energy which she shared so enthusiastically.

She is survived by three children-Barbara Page, Beverly LaFoley, Wayne Heiligmann; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Barbara's Online Tribute, read more about her life, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.