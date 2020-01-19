Barbara Heiligmann, 99, passed away peacefully January 3, 2020.
Barbara loved everyone she met and was loved equally. Her greatest legacy is her loving spirit and positive, happy energy which she shared so enthusiastically.
She is survived by three children-Barbara Page, Beverly LaFoley, Wayne Heiligmann; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Barbara's Online Tribute, read more about her life, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 19, 2020