Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Visitation 10:00 AM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 Funeral 11:00 AM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048

BOSCAWEN - Barbara Louise (Rothwell) Severance, 93, answered God's call on Dec. 4, 2019.



Born on Oct. 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George Elmer Rothwell and Zella May (Tyler) Rothwell. She was the youngest of 12 children.



Barbara lived in Concord for approximately 66 years. She then spent 5+ years living in Northfield and Allenstown with family. In 2012, she became a resident of the Merrimack County Nursing Home.



Raised in Pembroke, she participated in 4-H and church. She left school at age 17 to marry Henry Severance while he was home on leave during World War II.



Barbara worked at Pembroke Mills. For a short time, she also worked sewing doll clothes for a toy company, babysat children and then worked at Sprague Electric in Concord for 30 years before retiring.



She was a member of Advent Christian Church, now New Life Fellowship, since 1956.



Barbara loved helping others, cooking, sewing, eating sweets, holidays, her pets, spending time with friends, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She had a huge heart, opening her home to others in need. Her many acts of kindness touched the lives of several people.



She was a mentor for everyone.



Family members include her daughter, Wendy (Severance) French and her husband Fred French Jr.; her granddaughters, Otillie (French) Dean and Lindsay French; her great-grandsons, Adam Mayo, Ian Walsh, Adler Dean and Gage Crotty; and nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Henry; her daughters, Brenda, Sharon (Severance) Strong, Katherine, and Donna (Severance) Miller; and all 11 of her brothers and sisters.



.



SERVICES: On Wednesday, Dec. 11, family and friends are invited to celebrate Barbara's life at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, with visiting at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. A brief graveside service will follow in Blossom Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or at .



Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

