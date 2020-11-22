Barbara Longley passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She lived in Pembroke until 1985, when she and her husband retired to FL. She lived in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, FL before returning to NH in 2018. She was a resident of the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH at the time of her death.







Barbara was born in Canaan, NH on October 11, 1926, and was the daughter of Ralph and Rebecca (Houston) Ricard. She graduated from Vanderbilt University in the last training class for the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and became licensed as a registered nurse in 1948. After working at Vanderbilt Hospital in TN and University Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI, she returned to NH and taught nursing at Concord Hospital.







Barbara was a lifelong student of astrology, an avid painter and gardener, an organizer of family gatherings at Bow Lake in Strafford, an enthusiastic participant of many social groups in the communities in which she lived, and a leader of the beautification committee in her Punta Gorda community where she spent many happy years with her husband, Miner Longley.







She is survived by her children, Debra Longley of Peterborough, Susan Lombard of Epsom, and Mark Longley and his wife, Saengjan, of Largo, Fla.; her brother, Doug Ricard and his wife, Leta, of Pembroke; grandchildren,, Jennifer Chislett and husband, Glen, of Concord, Marcy LeBlanc and husband, Jason, of Douglas, Mass., Joe Lombard of Epsom, and Marciana Lamson and husband, Eben, of New London; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Annabelle Chislett and Ezra and Alaya Lamson; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Miner, her brother, Richard Ricard, and her sister, Marian Harrington.







A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in NH. Donations in her memory may be made to your local food pantry or to the UU Endowment, mailed to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County,1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.



