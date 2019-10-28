DOVER - Barbara M. (Stearns) Coward, 90, of Dover, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Riverside Rest Home with her family by her side.
She was born August 21, 1929, in New London, New Hampshire, the daughter of Clifford and Marion (Phelps) Stearns, graduated from Andover High School and went on to Commercial College in Concord.
Members of her family include her husband of 60 years, Larry Coward of Dover; two daughters, Sharon Howard and her husband, David of Durham, and Deborah Atkinson and her husband, John of Ashford, Connecticut; 6 grandchildren, Morgan Bayod Aceves, Abigail Howard, Emily Howard, Barry Atkinson, John Atkinson, Jr. and Michalia Atkinson.
SERVICES: A time of visiting will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. followed by the funeral at 10:30 a.m. at The First Parish Church Congregational, 218 Central Ave., Dover. A gathering will follow the funeral in the fellowship hall. Burial will be at a later date at Pine Hill Cemetery, Wilmot Flat, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave. Suite 272, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 28, 2019