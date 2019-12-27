Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara M. Kearney. View Sign Service Information Peaslee Funeral Homes Multiple Locations , NH 03835 (603)-755-3535 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM St. Katharine Drexel Parish Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Katharine Drexel Parish 40 Hidden Springs Rd Alton , IL Send Flowers Obituary

ALTON BAY - On December 22, 2019, we lost our beloved wife and mother, Barbara Mae (Dolph) Kearney of Alton Bay.



Barbara was born April 22, 1933, in Teaneck, N.J., the daughter of Caroline Alva (Bush) Dolph and Verne Dolph.



Barbara graduated from Teaneck High School in 1951 and attended Tufts University. At Tufts she earned a BS in chemistry in 1955 and on August 24, 1957, she married her college sweetheart William F. Kearney, MD. She went back to school and earned an associate degree from the NH Institute of Art and Design and later became certified to teach high school chemistry at Manchester's West High School. She was an active member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Alton where she sang in the choir.



Barbara was a devoted wife, chemist, teacher and artist, but above all, Barbara's greatest achievement and proudest accomplishment was her family. Barbara was a loving, patient and kind mother of 8 children and adoring grandmother to her 11 grandchildren.



Barbara leaves behind her husband of 62 years, William F. Kearney, MD; her children, Patricia Kearney, MD, Michael Kearney, Sheila (Kearney) Bennett, Brenda Kearney (deceased), Kevin Kearney, Brian Kearney, Mary (Kearney) Magre, Karen Kearney and her grandchildren Ryan Kearney, Christina Cottiero, Gabriella Cottiero, Robert Bennett, Shane Allen-Kearney, Liam Allen-Kearney, Isabelle Magre, Erik Magre, Owen Magre, Conor Kearney and Bridget Kearney. She also leaves behind her brother Harry Dolph and his family and the family of her sister Carolyn (Dolph) Harten who predeceased her.



SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. from St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 40 Hidden Springs Road, Alton, off Route 28. There will be a gathering prior to the mass at 10 a.m. in the church hall.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation in remembrance of Barbara.



https://epilepsyfoundation.donordrive.com/campaign/In-Loving-Memory-of-Barbara-Kearney



