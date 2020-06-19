Barbara M. Schnebel - ObituaryManchester - Barbara M. Schnebel formerly of Goffstown, NH passed away peacefully at The Courville of Manchester on the morning of May 21, 2020 from complications related to Covid-19. She was 96 years old.Born in New York, New York on March 18, 1924 she grew up in Ramsey, New Jersey.She graduated from Ramsey High School in 1941 and Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts in 1945.Barbara married Frank E. Schnebel on November 24, 1945 and they were for 57 years until his passing in 2002. They would have been married for 75 years this coming November.An avid animal lover, she enjoyed reading, spend time talking to her 5 grand-daughters and 1 great-granddaughter as well as spoiling her 4-legged grandchildren.Barbara could remember events and places she had experienced over the years and would share those stories on a regular basis.Family members include her eldest son Robert and his wife Susan of Gilbert, Arizona and their children Kristen Schnebel of Fairfax Virginia and Amanda Schnebel of Northport, New York. Her youngest son Roger and wife Kathy of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and their children Brieanna and husband Kevin Archambault and their daughter Jane of Manchester, Hew Hampshire, Grace Alati of Goffstown, New Hampshire and Emily Schnebel of Goffstown, New Hampshire.She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and will sorely missed.Services: Due to the current pandemic conditions a family only, service will be held later. She will be interned at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire adjacent to her husband Frank. We thank you for your understanding.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.