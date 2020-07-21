1/
Barbara (Glynn) Martel
1941 - 2020
Barbara (Glynn) Martel, 79, of Manchester, died July 18, 2020.

She was born in Manchester on February 19, 1941, the daughter of Robert J. and Alice (Gregoire) Glynn.

Prior to retirement, she had worked as a certified nursing assistant at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for many years.

Barbara enjoyed crafts and spending time with her friends at the senior center.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald A. "Duck" Martel in 2011 and great-granddaughter Anastasia Rose Graff.

Family members include her daughter, Donna Currier and husband Michael of Boynton Beach, FL; her brothers, Richard and Robert Glynn of Manchester; her granddaughter, Samantha Currier Graff and Chad of Woodbury, MN;

A graveside committal service will be held on Tuesday, July 21st at 1 pm in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory will be assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfunerahome.com


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all Barbara's family. She and I lived on the same floor and had become friends over the past couple of years. Visited her at Villa Crest before CoVid hit but we still talked on the phone weekly.

I will pray for her soul and for all her family. Sincerely Fran LaSalle
Fran LaSalle
Friend
July 20, 2020
Dear Bobby and Dickie, I very sorry for the passing of your sister, Barbara. We will keep her close in our memories and cherish the time we spent with her. May her sole Rest In Peace and I will keep her in our prayers. God Bless you all! Karen
Karen Freedman-Dorsett
Family Friend
July 20, 2020
Dear Donna, Mike and Samantha, I am deeply sorry of the passing of your mother and grandmother. She was a very caring and thoughtful person. I have a lot of fond memories of our families taking vacation, laughing and hanging out together. She will truly be missed. I will keep you and your family in our prayers. May God bring you peace to you and your
Karen Freedman-Dorsett
Family Friend
