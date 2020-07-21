Barbara (Glynn) Martel, 79, of Manchester, died July 18, 2020.
She was born in Manchester on February 19, 1941, the daughter of Robert J. and Alice (Gregoire) Glynn.
Prior to retirement, she had worked as a certified nursing assistant at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for many years.
Barbara enjoyed crafts and spending time with her friends at the senior center.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald A. "Duck" Martel in 2011 and great-granddaughter Anastasia Rose Graff.
Family members include her daughter, Donna Currier and husband Michael of Boynton Beach, FL; her brothers, Richard and Robert Glynn of Manchester; her granddaughter, Samantha Currier Graff and Chad of Woodbury, MN;
A graveside committal service will be held on Tuesday, July 21st at 1 pm in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory will be assisting with arrangements.
