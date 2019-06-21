LOUDON - Barbara R. Potter, 82 years young, died Friday, June 14, 2019, after a brief illness. She passed in the love and warmth of her beloved husband and daughter.
Born in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 5, 1936, she was the daughter of Albert and Gladys (Biggs) Rodd.
Raised in Hudson, Barbara attended Alvirne High School.
Family members include her husband and best friend of 64 years, Floyd Sheldon Potter Jr.; her son, Steven Potter of North Carolina; her daughter, Cathy Thomas and husband Peter of Georgia; a brother, David Rodd and wife Sue of Texas; brothers-in-law, Dick Potter and wife Holly of Fla., and Bob Potter and wife Jane of Florida and Vermont; her granddaughter, Ariel Potter; and many dear friends.
SERVICES: There are no services.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on June 21, 2019