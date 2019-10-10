GOFFSTOWN - Barbara S. Bourgeois, 80, of Goffstown, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown.
Born in Manchester on Nov. 26, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Carolyn (Musial) Makara.
She was educated in the Manchester school system.
Before retiring, Barbara spent her career handling data entry for home insurance.
She enjoyed knitting, quilting, gardening, and trips to the beach. Barbara was an avid reader and devoted to her faith, a parishioner of Holy Trinity Cathedral. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family.
Family members include her devoted husband of 61 years, Paul Bourgeios; her sons, Timothy Bourgeois and his wife Melody of Weare, Thomas Bourgeois of Manchester, Joseph Bourgeois and his wife Claudine of Auburn, and Jeffrey Bourgeois of Manchester; her daughters, Jennifer Farrin and husband Richard of Sandersville, Ga., and Amy Ireland of Concord; her brother, Rudy Makara and his wife Nancy of Hooksett; her sister, Beverly Derome of Manchester; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. from Holy Trinity Cathedral, 166 Pearl St., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
To view an online tribute, send a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 10, 2019