1/
Barbara S. Cote
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara S. Cote, 84, of Atkinson, NH passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 after a period of declining health.

She was born in Manchester, NH on October 6, 1936 to John and Esther (Netsch) Shea. She graduated from West High School and later from Keene State College with her bachelor's degree in teaching Home Economics. She was a devout woman, who was a faithful communicant of St. Matthew's Parish in Windham, NH and Corpus Christi in Kissimmee, FL

Barbara began her teaching career in Hudson at Alvirne High School then Saugus, MA, and eventually spending many years in the Manchester School District, including West, Memorial and Southside. After she retired, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and keeping busy with her crafting and cooking for her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Norman R. Cote and her sister, Patricia (Shea) Dillon.

Barbara leaves behind her son, Paul Cote and his wife Maryellen of Houston, TX; her daughter Priscilla Keaton and her husband Christopher of Tuftonboro, NH; her son, Daniel Cote and his wife Victoria of Kissimmee, FL; her sister Judith Caci of Tuftonboro, NH; sister Marjorie Messier of Bedford, NH; her brother, John and his wife Marcia Shea of Friendswood TX; Grandson: Andrew of Somersworth, NH and Adam of Tuftonboro, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private for the family. Interment will take place at Saint Augustine's Cemetery in Manchester, NH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved