Barbara S. Cote, 84, of Atkinson, NH passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester, NH on October 6, 1936 to John and Esther (Netsch) Shea. She graduated from West High School and later from Keene State College with her bachelor's degree in teaching Home Economics. She was a devout woman, who was a faithful communicant of St. Matthew's Parish in Windham, NH and Corpus Christi in Kissimmee, FL
Barbara began her teaching career in Hudson at Alvirne High School then Saugus, MA, and eventually spending many years in the Manchester School District, including West, Memorial and Southside. After she retired, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and keeping busy with her crafting and cooking for her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Norman R. Cote and her sister, Patricia (Shea) Dillon.
Barbara leaves behind her son, Paul Cote and his wife Maryellen of Houston, TX; her daughter Priscilla Keaton and her husband Christopher of Tuftonboro, NH; her son, Daniel Cote and his wife Victoria of Kissimmee, FL; her sister Judith Caci of Tuftonboro, NH; sister Marjorie Messier of Bedford, NH; her brother, John and his wife Marcia Shea of Friendswood TX; Grandson: Andrew of Somersworth, NH and Adam of Tuftonboro, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private for the family. Interment will take place at Saint Augustine's Cemetery in Manchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home
