Barbara Laughy Sanborn passed peacefully on May 17th, 2020 following a hard fought battle with cancer. Barbara was born on February 4th, 1933 in Wilmot. She attended high school in nearby Andover where she met her lifetime love and husband Paul Sanborn. Barbara and Paul chose to settle down in their shared hometown of Wilmot to begin their lives together. As an orphan herself, Barbara often took in orphan children, neighbors, and extended family members seeking care and refuge. In those same years, she and Paul also welcomed three children of their own into their lives and loving home - John, Jeff, and Judy.
Barbara's life in work and public service was rooted in an attention to detail and commitment to the greater community. Her professional career in accounting included time at Proctor Academy, Barton's Insurance Agency, and the family business, Blackwater Auto Body. She also found a true calling in serving her beloved hometown of Wilmot in a number of capacities. Over many years, these roles included Town Treasurer, Trustee of Trust Funds, President of the Historical Society, as well as being an active participant on the Wilmot Planning Board, Cemetery Association, and the Ladies Aid Society.
Upon her retirement, Barbara became a steadfast childcare provider, teacher, and so much more for her five grandchildren. Their lives truly could not have been the same without her care, kindness, and sense of humor. Barbara's home was - and still is - filled with toys, books, photographs, adventure, and love. In the walls of her home, she was always willing to share her lifelong passions for quiltmaking, cooking, baking, and history.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Paul, loving siblings John W. Laughy, Melvin E. Laughy, Grace M. Laughy, Annette E. Laughy, among others of 11 children. Barbara had a special place in her heart for her cousin James E. Laughy III and fond memories of their days traveling together through Canada for large family reunions. Barbara's first born son, John William Sanborn, passed away in the fall of 2019 at his home in Vermont.
Surviving family members include her son Jeffrey Paul Sanborn, daughter in law Bonnie Lynn Sanborn, daughter Judith A. Shedd, grandchildren Melvin, Vicky, Cristel, Garrett, and Elijah, as well as great grandchildren Samantha, Leah, and Ian.
Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, services and burial for Barbara will be privately held graveside at Pine Hill Cemetery in Wilmot with family. The family also hopes that friends and loved ones continue to celebrate memories of Barbara's life and her giving spirit. A framed saying, "Only the best is good enough for children", was a motto to both her and those who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Barbara's honor to the Wilmot Ladies Aid Society at: PO Box 411, Wilmot NH 03287.
Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2020.