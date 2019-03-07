Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Barbara (McEwen) Truncellito, 91, of Manchester, NH died February 25, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.



She was born on Christmas Day in 1927 to Harold and Ruth (Johnson) McEwen in Manchester. Unfortunately, Ruth passed away within the year, but Barbara had love and support from her father and her paternal grandparents, Stewart and Euphemia McEwen. As a lifelong resident of New Hampshire, she loved spending time on the Seacoast at Hampton Beach and ice skating at Dorrs Pond. When she was nine years old, her father married Marion Patterson of Groton, MA, who became a loving mother to Barbara.



Barbara was educated in the Manchester school system and graduated from Central High School in 1945. She attended The Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Hanover, NH, Class of 1948, and during this time she met Raymond Truncellito, who attended Dartmouth College, Class of 1949. As soon as she turned 21, she was hired as a registered nurse and became the head of the private ward at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital. She went on to become a charter member of the Manchester VA Medical Center up until June 7, 1952, when Raymond and Barbara became husband and wife. During the Korean War, they lived in El Paso, TX, where Raymond served in the U.S. Army and Barbara worked as a nurse for two dental surgeons. They returned to Hanover, and eventually to Manchester, in 1955, and Barbara became a devoted mother to five children. She volunteered at Elliot Hospital and at First Congregational Church. She served as a director of The Gale Home and was a faithful supporter of local community organizations alongside her husband.



Barbara and Raymond enjoyed traveling together during their 66 years of marriage; they were able to explore many European countries, the Holy Land, Guatemala, and the Caribbean, and to visit family and friends on the New Jersey shore, in Groton, MA, in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, and along the Maine coast. Barbara will be remembered for the delicious Sunday dinners she cooked for her family, her meticulous appearance, her good nature and sense of humor, and always waving goodbye from the front window of her house.



Members of her family include her husband, Raymond, and their five children: James Truncellito and his wife, Lynda, Jane Clayton, and John Truncellito, all of Manchester; Scott Truncellito of Rye, NH; and Steve Truncellito of Scarborough, ME. Barbara is also survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Kristen Houghton, her husband, Patrick, and their daughter, Margaret, of Bedford, NH; Timothy Truncellito and his wife, Rachel, of Hampton Falls, NH; Nathan Truncellito, his wife, Lauren, and their children, Mia, Nico, and Giovanni, of Enfield, CT; Jason Truncellito of Manchester; Missy Clayton of Lancaster, PA; Max Clayton of New York, NY; Lauren Truncellito of Burlington, VT; Liza Truncellito and William "Woody" Truncellito, both of Blue Ash, OH; and Barbara "Tess" Dolan of Cape Elizabeth, ME.



A special thank you is extended to senior services at Easterseals, in addition to the wonderful caregivers at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, for the support and care they provided to Barbara and her family.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St. in Manchester, NH, on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a memorial service to begin at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Please visit



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to:



- Senior Services, Easterseals New Hampshire, Attn: Development Department, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103.



- Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 235 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH 03104.



MANCHESTER - Barbara (McEwen) Truncellito, 91, of Manchester, NH died February 25, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.She was born on Christmas Day in 1927 to Harold and Ruth (Johnson) McEwen in Manchester. Unfortunately, Ruth passed away within the year, but Barbara had love and support from her father and her paternal grandparents, Stewart and Euphemia McEwen. As a lifelong resident of New Hampshire, she loved spending time on the Seacoast at Hampton Beach and ice skating at Dorrs Pond. When she was nine years old, her father married Marion Patterson of Groton, MA, who became a loving mother to Barbara.Barbara was educated in the Manchester school system and graduated from Central High School in 1945. She attended The Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Hanover, NH, Class of 1948, and during this time she met Raymond Truncellito, who attended Dartmouth College, Class of 1949. As soon as she turned 21, she was hired as a registered nurse and became the head of the private ward at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital. She went on to become a charter member of the Manchester VA Medical Center up until June 7, 1952, when Raymond and Barbara became husband and wife. During the Korean War, they lived in El Paso, TX, where Raymond served in the U.S. Army and Barbara worked as a nurse for two dental surgeons. They returned to Hanover, and eventually to Manchester, in 1955, and Barbara became a devoted mother to five children. She volunteered at Elliot Hospital and at First Congregational Church. She served as a director of The Gale Home and was a faithful supporter of local community organizations alongside her husband.Barbara and Raymond enjoyed traveling together during their 66 years of marriage; they were able to explore many European countries, the Holy Land, Guatemala, and the Caribbean, and to visit family and friends on the New Jersey shore, in Groton, MA, in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, and along the Maine coast. Barbara will be remembered for the delicious Sunday dinners she cooked for her family, her meticulous appearance, her good nature and sense of humor, and always waving goodbye from the front window of her house.Members of her family include her husband, Raymond, and their five children: James Truncellito and his wife, Lynda, Jane Clayton, and John Truncellito, all of Manchester; Scott Truncellito of Rye, NH; and Steve Truncellito of Scarborough, ME. Barbara is also survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Kristen Houghton, her husband, Patrick, and their daughter, Margaret, of Bedford, NH; Timothy Truncellito and his wife, Rachel, of Hampton Falls, NH; Nathan Truncellito, his wife, Lauren, and their children, Mia, Nico, and Giovanni, of Enfield, CT; Jason Truncellito of Manchester; Missy Clayton of Lancaster, PA; Max Clayton of New York, NY; Lauren Truncellito of Burlington, VT; Liza Truncellito and William "Woody" Truncellito, both of Blue Ash, OH; and Barbara "Tess" Dolan of Cape Elizabeth, ME.A special thank you is extended to senior services at Easterseals, in addition to the wonderful caregivers at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, for the support and care they provided to Barbara and her family.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St. in Manchester, NH, on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a memorial service to begin at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook.In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to:- Senior Services, Easterseals New Hampshire, Attn: Development Department, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103.- Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 235 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH 03104. Funeral Home Goodwin Funeral Home

607 Chestnut Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 625-5703 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close