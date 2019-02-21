Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Barbara Ward Brown, 77, of Dunbarton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the care of the Concord Hospice House on February 19, 2019.



Born in Concord, Barbara was the daughter of the late Fred C. and Dorris (Tilton) Ward. She was raised and educated in Epsom and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy. She resided in Ohio with her family for some time while her father, visually disabled himself, taught visually disabled farmers. She later returned to New Hampshire where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from New Hampshire College, and resided here for the remainder of her life.



Prior to her retirement, Barbara and her sister were the owners and operators of Ward Accounting Services in Dunbarton. She also worked for many years for R.C. Foss & Sons in Pittsfield.



Barbara loved the outdoors, especially camping. She was a seasonal camper at a Strafford campground for more than 14 years. She also enjoyed motorcycling, shooting, and gardening. She also enjoyed square dancing with her husband.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard A. Brown.



Barbara is survived by her children: Sheryl Gauthier and her husband Paul of Laconia, Cindy Robbins and her husband George of Dunbarton and Ronald F. Girard and his wife Lisa of Hyannis, MA. She was the grandmother to Jon Rook, Danielle Belair, Jacob Belair, Caitlin Robbins and Eric Bragg. She was the great grandmother to Henry and Gweneth. She is also survived by her siblings: Robert Ward of Florida, Mildred Donovan of Bow, Lawrence Ward of Epsom and Cynthia May and her husband Glen of Epsom.



Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, February 23rd from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. in the New Rye Congregational Church, 289 New Rye Rd. in Epsom. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will follow at 12 P.M. Burial will take place in the spring at McClary Cemetery in Epsom. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the , 2 Commerce Dr. #110 Bedford, NH 03110 or the CRVNA Hospice House 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



1217 Suncook Valley Hwy

Epsom , NH 03234

(603) 798-3050 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 21, 2019

