Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-625-6951
Service
2:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Mausoleum
474 Goffstown Rd
Manchester , NH

MANCHESTER - Barbara (Tuerk) Zapora, 91, of Manchester, died Sept. 19, 2019, in Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center after a lengthy period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on June 9, 1928, she was the daughter of James and Rose (Charland) Tuerk. She lived most of her life in Hooksett.



Barbara was the office manager at Mutrie Trucking in Manchester before becoming the office manager at Zapora Trucking Co. in Hooksett for 40 years.



She was the president of the Manchester YWCA in the mid-1970s and volunteered her time, treasure and talent for many other organizations.



She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Theodore T. Zapora, in 2015; and a daughter, Barbara Jean Zapora, in 2011.



Family members include a son, Thomas Zapora and his wife, Linda, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Taylor Zapora of Boston, Mass., Alexander Zapora of Manchester, and Kelsey Zapora of Boston, Mass.



The Zapora Family would love to give thanks to the special people working in the Special Care Unit of Villa Crest. The caring and compassion they gave to Barbara over the last four years gave comfort to the Zapora Family and gave Barbara the dignity and quality of life she so richly deserved as she made her last journey to Heaven.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A cemetery committal service is planned for Wednesday Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. in Mount Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



