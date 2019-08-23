Barry Mckeon, 83, of Manchester New Hampshire, passed away on August 18, 2019 at the Manchester VA Medical Center after battling a long illness. He was born on May 20th, 1936 in Dorchester, MA to Alfred and Anne (Donovan) Mckeon.
A proud veteran of the US Army, Barry had a long and well-traveled service, and would eventually attain the title of Lt. Colonel. He spent time in California, Pakistan, Germany, Belgium, Maryland, New Jersey, Vietnam, and 4 of the best years of his life in Hawaii with his wife Simone. Barry was a lifelong fan of all New England sports teams, and spent much of his childhood going to Bruins games with his father.
Barry was predeceased by his parents, and his 2 brothers Kevin & David Mckeon. He is survived by his wife Simone (Robichaud) Mckeon, who would like to thank the VA Medical Center for their excellent care and service for Barry.
No calling hours will be held. Barry will be laid to rest in the Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester on Saturday, August 24th at 12:00 PM.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2019