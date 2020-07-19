1/1
Barry Lord
1974 - 2020
Barry Lord, 46, of Goffstown, died unexpectedly on July 11, 2020.

Born in Manchester on January 18, 1974, he was the son of Walter J. and Johanne (LaPointe) Lord. He graduated from Manchester West High School and began a life-long career in commercial construction, starting his own company, B Lord Construction. He was especially proud of his involvement in building the SNHU Arena, the Manchester Airport expansion, the City schools' renovations, and the SNHU dormitories.

Barry enjoyed all sports and was a talented athlete. He played Little League baseball, basketball, and soccer. He was also an excellent drummer. He was passionate about the Patriots and rabid about "his" Boston Bruins.

Barry loved the outdoors and spent many memorable days at the family camp in the mountains-bonfires, fishing, swimming, boating and snowboarding.

Most of all he cherished the time spent with his daughter, Raya Lynn, the love of his life. He was smart, witty, handy, fun, loving and generous to a fault.

Besides his parents and Raya, Barry is survived by his sister, Karen (Shawn), his brother, Jeff (Linda), niece Ava, and his maternal grandmother, Doris LaPointe, many aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Barry will be forever loved and deeply missed.

Calling hours with social distancing practiced will be Monday from 5 to 7 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 am in St. Raphael Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
8 entries
July 18, 2020
Walter and Johanne, there are no words to express our deepest condolences for the loss of your son. Deepest sympathy
Mike, Martha and Amanda Kania
Friend
July 18, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to the lord family during this tragedy. Barry will be deeply missed by many.
Victoria Colman
Friend
July 18, 2020
Walter, Johannesburg and family:
In Barrys memory, Our thoughts and prayers to you at this most sad time. Harry and Patty Sundik, Portland, ME
Harry Sundik
Family Friend
July 18, 2020
Johanne and Walter, We are so very sorry to hear about your tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Bill and Joanne Bradley
Bill and Joanne Bradley
Friend
July 18, 2020
Peace be with you buddy. You will be missed.
Marc Beauvais
Friend
July 18, 2020
I am so sad for your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers,
Janina Stodolski
Family Friend
July 18, 2020
To the Family and Friends of Barry:
My heart aches along with you all. So many memories you / we all had over his life time right up until his very last day. May our lord help any with your grief and to bless each and everyone of your . May all the memories be eternal and God Bless you . Another True West sider gone to early for sure .

David Eric Welch RIP +Barry Lord+
David Eric Welch
Friend
July 18, 2020
Dear Johanne and Walter, Barry was a part of an amazing family. The sadness of his loss can't be put into words but please know that you and your family are in my heart, thoughts and prayers... along with SO MANY others. Love, Margie
Margaret Poznanski
Friend
