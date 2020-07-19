Barry Lord, 46, of Goffstown, died unexpectedly on July 11, 2020.
Born in Manchester on January 18, 1974, he was the son of Walter J. and Johanne (LaPointe) Lord. He graduated from Manchester West High School and began a life-long career in commercial construction, starting his own company, B Lord Construction. He was especially proud of his involvement in building the SNHU Arena, the Manchester Airport expansion, the City schools' renovations, and the SNHU dormitories.
Barry enjoyed all sports and was a talented athlete. He played Little League baseball, basketball, and soccer. He was also an excellent drummer. He was passionate about the Patriots and rabid about "his" Boston Bruins.
Barry loved the outdoors and spent many memorable days at the family camp in the mountains-bonfires, fishing, swimming, boating and snowboarding.
Most of all he cherished the time spent with his daughter, Raya Lynn, the love of his life. He was smart, witty, handy, fun, loving and generous to a fault.
Besides his parents and Raya, Barry is survived by his sister, Karen (Shawn), his brother, Jeff (Linda), niece Ava, and his maternal grandmother, Doris LaPointe, many aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends.
Barry will be forever loved and deeply missed.
Calling hours with social distancing practiced will be Monday from 5 to 7 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 am in St. Raphael Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
