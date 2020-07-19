To the Family and Friends of Barry:

My heart aches along with you all. So many memories you / we all had over his life time right up until his very last day. May our lord help any with your grief and to bless each and everyone of your . May all the memories be eternal and God Bless you . Another True West sider gone to early for sure .



David Eric Welch RIP +Barry Lord+

Friend