Dunbarton - Barry Moller, age 75, of Stark Highway North, passed away on February 7, 2019 at CRVNA Hospice House.



Barry was born in Malden, MA, the son of the late Richard and Eunice McGinn Ciarla. He attended the NH School of Art and Design in Boston, MA and began his advertising career at Dawson Advertising Agency. He later became the Creative Director and Commercial Photographer for Orr, Pope & Moulton before starting his own advertising , design and photography business, Moller Advertising Studio, in 1982.



Barry loved spending time with his family, socializing with his friends, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and working on the landscaping at his home. He also had a passion for music. In 1961, Barry co-founded, along with Howard "Bucky" Foley, Frank Clark, and Mike Foley Concord's first live rock and roll band "The Belvederes." He went on to play in many other bands with the last one being "Spice of Life ." He was a member of the Concord Federation of Musicians, Local 374, serving as its President for over 25 years.



Barry is survived by his loving wife and daughter, Michele (LeBrun) Moller of Dunbarton and Jessica L. Moller of Merrimack; and his beloved cousin, Rebecca Hall of Atkinson, who he grew up with and always referred as more like a sister.



Memorial Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 15th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11AM in the chapel of the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



The family would like to thank the CRVNA Hospice House for the loving care provided to Barry during his stay there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.



