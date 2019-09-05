Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Cathedral of the Pines 10 Hale Hill Rd Rindge , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SHARON - Barton Dean Goodeve, 69, tax specialist, Deerfield boy, lapsed dune buggy hippie, metal sculptor, auto mechanic ("this is where I learned to think"), expert skier (passed down at an early age from his father), volunteer firefighter, EMT, fire warden, and frustrated sailor ("having never been able to do it enough"), passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in his Sharon home surrounded by his immediate family and beloved cat "Maybe." The cause was esophageal cancer.



Born in Grace New Haven Hospital on Nov. 25, 1949, he was the son of Roger Grant Goodeve and Lucy Dean Goodeve of Middlebury, Conn. He was the great-great nephew of President Ulysses S. Grant and the great-great-grandson of Col. William T. Nichols (1829-1882), a Vermont state legislator, commander of the 14th Vermont Infantry (who led his regiment in defeating Pickett's Charge at Gettysburg), survivor of the shipwreck SS Republic, and founder of Maywood, Ill.



Bart was a graduate of the McTernan School, Waterbury, Conn., Deerfield Academy, and attended Boston University School of Public Communication. In 1978, he joined General Business Services (GBS), a national firm specializing in tax and business counseling. He was admitted to practice before the Internal Revenue Service in 1983 and left GBS to practice independently as a tax specialist, financial adviser, and private accountant. In 2001, he founded Goodeve and Co. LLC with Nancy Luby, EA.



A passionate supporter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and various elephant sanctuaries, Bart believed in public service. He was a selectman for the town of Sharon, ski patrolman at Temple Mountain, trustee of Pine Hill Waldorf School, board treasurer of the Sharon Arts Center, member of the ConVal School board, and served on the Board of Directors of the Peterborough Players.



Family members include Nancy Luby, his life partner and soulmate of more than 30 years; her children, Christine and Scott Luby; his first wife and mother of his children, Lesley Arnold; daughters Piper Goodeve-Vaughan and husband Gabriel of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Anne (Gilly) Griffin and husband Bill of Williamsburg, Mass.; his grandchildren, Hattie Jane and Walter Ulysses Griffin; his brother, Grant MacKenzie Goodeve and wife Debbie of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his sister, Thyrza Nichols Goodeve of Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.



SERVICES: Memorial visiting hours are Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord St, Peterborough.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ACLU or Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Manchester, N.H. 03102



